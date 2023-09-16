Graeme Souness makes ‘bold’ Liverpool prediction which’ll delight Reds supporters

Graeme Souness has made a ‘bold’ prediction about Liverpool this season that Reds fans would love to see transpire.

A strong start to the campaign has left Jurgen Klopp’s side with 10 points from a possible 12 so far, offering hope that they can muster a strong challenge near the summit of the Premier League table following the disappointment of a fifth-place finish last time around.

Writing in his latest column for the Daily Mail, the former Anfield captain and manager is confident that the club he used to represent could make a genuine push for domestic glory in the coming months.

Souness wrote: “I’ll make a bold statement about the Premier League race, which resumes today: Liverpool will finish first or second this season.

“I see a stronger Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai appear to understand the demands of playing for the club.

“Our football needs a challenge to Manchester City’s dominance and Liverpool can provide it. They are the biggest threat to Pep Guardiola winning four titles on the trot.”

Results-wise, Liverpool could hardly have asked for a better start to the campaign, having already accrued twice as many points as at the same stage of last season, but the next five matches will tell us plenty more about any potential title-challenging credentials.

Today the Reds travel to Molineux hoping to atone for the horrendous 3-0 defeat on their previous visit, before then welcoming high-flying West Ham to Anfield, making the tricky trips to Tottenham and Brighton, and hosting Everton in the first Merseyside derby of 2023/24.

If we can get through that period of fixtures in or around the top of the table, that’d offer strong hope of pushing Manchester City all the way to the finish line, just as we’ve done on multiple occasions in recent years.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in particular have breathed new life into a midfield which needed it, while Liverpool’s forwards have begun the campaign looking sharp and, at the other end of the pitch, Alisson has been as imperious as ever.

We’re reluctant to get overly excited about the Reds’ hopes so early in the season, but the outlook at Anfield is certainly brighter now than it has been for quite a while. Let’s see where the next few games take us and then go from there.

