(Video) Watch Szoboszlai moment at 46′ v Wolves that will wow Liverpool fans

Dominik Szoboszlai emerged from the half-time break a changed man after an appalling first-half performance from much of the Liverpool team at the Molineux.

The Hungarian almost turned the game on its head in the opening section, with a stunning cross-field pass to Andy Robertson that almost resulted in a goal for Luis Diaz.

The former FC Porto wide man couldn’t turn in the Scot’s cross but it was a step in the right direction from the visitors after a sluggish start in the West Midlands.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: