(Video) Virgil van Dijk picks Liverpool trio who’d combine to form the perfect player

Virgil van Dijk has named the Liverpool trio whose legs, body and head would combine to form the perfect player.

The Dutchman was among a series of Premier League stars who were asked by Sky Sports to choose a top-flight peer for each of those three body parts to comprise what he’d believe to be the best combination of each.

Showing loyalty to his Anfield teammates, all three answers given by the Reds captain are members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Van Dijk said: “[For the legs] I pick Mohamed Salah. Body I will pick myself. The head I will pick Diogo Jota. He can head the ball.”

Just try for a moment to imagine a player with the dazzling feet of the Egyptian King, the frightening physique of our Dutch centre-back and the aerial ability of the Portuguese attacker.

Put all three of those together and you’d have one hell of a footballer!

