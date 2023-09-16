(Video) Cody Gakpo’s close-range finish draws Liverpool level after sublime Jota nutmeg

Cody Gakpo scored his first Liverpool goal of the season to equalise for the Reds against Wolves on Saturday lunchtime.

The Dutchman was in the right place at the right time to tap home from inside the six-yard box, getting on the end of a low diagonal ball from Mo Salah as the visitors made their early second half pressure count.

The move was initiated in style by Diogo Jota, who swivelled before putting the ball between the legs of Rayan Ait-Nouri to pick out the Egyptian on the right.

It marked a vast improvement from Liverpool after half-time following a rather underwhelming first 45 minutes from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can see Gakpo’s goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: