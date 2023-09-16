(Video) Robertson’s match-winning Wolves goal has away end in raptures

Andy Robertson will have been an especially proud man leading Liverpool out as club captain on his 200th appearance in the Premier League.

Even more so after scoring what appears, at the time of writing, to be the match-winning goal against Wolves after the Reds completed a remarkable second-half comeback.

Cody Gakpo’s equaliser got the Merseysiders back in the game following an appalling first-half of action, with the Scotland international a reliable presence in the backline throughout.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: