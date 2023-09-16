(Video) Fan footage captures what Klopp did to cameo hero right after final whistle at Wolves

Jurgen Klopp was probably feeling just as delighted about Harvey Elliott’s cameo contribution as every Liverpool fan present in the away end.

The midfielder’s goal was sadly chalked down as an own goal after being guided into the back of the net with the help of Wolves man Hugo Bueno.

The German rightly didn’t care one jot, celebrating his protege’s performance in the West Midlands with an extended bear hug in the centre-circle right after the full-time whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage supply on X by @asimbnr: