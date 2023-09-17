‘We’re blessed’ – Joe Cole blown away by Liverpool monster who broke Mahrez record vs Wolves

Joe Cole made clear that neutrals were ‘blessed’ to witness Mo Salah play football in the English top-flight every week.

The Egyptian was instrumental in helping Liverpool overturn a first-half deficit, setting up Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott for their efforts (although, the latter was chalked off after being registered as an own goal).

“He’s an all-time great. If he’d have left Liverpool four or five days ago, he would always be an all-time great for what he’s done at this club,” the ex-Red told TNT Sports (via Football Review’s YouTube channel).

“Just to get that put to bed… I think now he’s looked at the dressing room and looked at the team and thinks ‘I fancy we can do something with this team and these young players’.

“The boys coming in midfield I think have all been excellent. Young players. They’re starting to get the balance of all the ingredients of a top side which they were two or three years ago.

“So I think having him is fantastic – we’re blessed to have him in the Premier League, a player of that quality.”

Inevitably, the No.11 raked in yet another record with his two assists at the Molineux, overtaking Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez to become the highest assisting African player in Premier League history.

With six goal contributions amassed from the Reds’ opening five league games, the former Roma hitman is on-track for another remarkable tally come the end of the campaign.

Liverpool can’t afford to sell Salah in January

It goes to show just how wise decision-makers at the club were in resolutely refusing to engage with Saudi numbers thrown at us in the dying stages of the summer transfer window.

Given his ongoing importance to our efforts on the pitch, however, it does go to show just how vital it is that we find some sort of successor between now and the next summer market, with the pressure of a mammoth fee sure to break the ice at some stage.

