‘Harsh’ – Peter Crouch says 20-y/o LFC ace was hard done by during Wolves clash

Peter Crouch believes it was a ‘harsh’ call to award Harvey Elliott’s late entry on the scoresheet to Wolves’ Hugo Bueno as an own goal.

The England youngster wheeled away in jubilant celebration, mixing with the fans in the away end along with Scouse Academy graduate Curtis Jones.

“Harsh that. I think it’s harsh!” the former Red spoke on TNT Sports (via the Football Review YouTube channel).

“It starts with the goalkeeper. I have to say, Nunez’s hold-up play there… he might have caught him in the face a little bit. I’ve played against Dawson and he’s a strong, tough defender when you get up against him, so to roll him there I thought was fantastic.

“Comes to Mo Salah and great strike from Harvey Elliott. I think it’s harsh to take it off him. Might have been going slightly wide but who cares? Give the young lad the goal.”

An unfair result for Mo Salah too, one could argue, with the Egyptian only allowed to walk away with just the two assists for his part in a dramatic second-half comeback from the men in red.

The result, as ever, will be the most important thing for Elliott and his teammates, though we’d certainly agree that we’d rather see a young player’s confidence boosted by a goal added to his tally for the season.

If you were to ask Bueno his thoughts on the matter, we dare say he’d agree on the matter!

Still, as Joe Cole was right to bring up after, the move showcases some serious development on our young gem’s part: “That shows to me he’s developing his game because he could have stood still but he just moved because he knows Mo Salah’s going to put it in the right area.”

The former Fulham man has hardly put a foot wrong when called upon this season, with Dominik Szoboszlai working overtime so far to keep him out of the starting-XI.

