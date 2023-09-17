Diogo Jota’s class shines through after jeers from old club lead to social media post

Diogo Jota spent three years with Wolverhampton Wanderers before deciding to make the move to Liverpool but it seems that many of his old supporters aren’t happy with his decision to leave the Midlands.

Despite not doing anything wrong, the Portuguese forward was again met with jeers from his old fans in what was his sixth match against them – since making the move to the Reds in 2020.

In the face of this harsh treatment though, our No.20 took to social media to write: ‘Massive to win after internationals 💪⚽️ Always special to return to Molineux 🫡’.

Given the abuse that the 26-year-old was receiving, this shows his class to not just remain positive about how he was treated but also ensure that he acknowledged how special his old home is to him.

Every time a player leaves a club, it doesn’t have to mean it was done so in bad blood and it’s hard to see the reasoning behind booing a forward who moved on in an amicable way with his fomer club being paid well for his services.

In fact, many at the time thought we had overpaid for the former Atletico Madrid man but now that he’s had success on Merseyside – they seem jealous.

Generating an atmosphere and finding a pantomime villain is fine and rather normal but sometimes it’s nice to be nice and show appreciation to someone who gave their all.

This only shows that the forward made the right decision to depart and now he’s found a better home with us at Anfield.

You can view Jota’s post via @DiogoJota18 on X:

Massive to win after internationals 💪⚽️

Always special to return to Molineux 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mksSWxgwGe — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 16, 2023

