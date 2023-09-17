Konate’s brilliant seven-word post to Harvey Elliott after Wolves heroics

Ibou Konate wasn’t fit enough to start against Wolves but when Jarell Quansah had to be removed with cramp, the Frenchman was able to come onto the pitch for the final stages of the game and experience the joy of our final two goals.

Harvey Elliott’s deflected effort found its way into the back of Jose Sa’s net for our third of the day, leading to our No.19 and Curtis Jones heading straight over to the travelling Liverpool supporters – with some memorable scenes following.

Seeing his teammates being mobbed by the away fans was enough to convince our No.5 to get involved himself but mainly to ensure that he could rescue the man whose effort led to the last goal.

An image that came from the meeting was soon uploaded to the defender’s Instagram stories, alongside the caption: ‘@harvelliott you needed better security so I came 😂🤣🤣🤣’.

With the pair stood in front of both supporters and stewards, it was certainly a comical comment to make by the former RB Leipzig man and acts as a great insight into his role as a ‘big brother’ within the squad.

Despite being just 24-years-old himself, it seems as though the loveable centre-back is keen to ensure that the younger members of the team are protected on and off the pitch.

This acts as another insight into the togetherness of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and how much this win must have meant to them all.

Let’s hope that we can have many more memorable moments in this campaign and that the Reds can make this a season that is laiden with silverware.

You can view the message from Konate to Elliott via his Instagram account:

