Forget Elliott: Liverpool’s 81-pass wizard ran the show in second-half Wolves comeback

Liverpool will be thankful that Wolves bizarrely didn’t manage to capitalise on their dominance in the first-half of action at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A one-man tweak to the lineup at the half-time break (and some robust messaging, one might imagine, from Jurgen Klopp in the dressing room) proved enough to shift momentum in the visitors’ favour.

Despite some superb substitute performances from the likes of Harvey Elliott, however, Dominik Szoboszlai’s comparatively masterful display in the second 45 shouldn’t go unremembered, as was demonstrated by Bence Bocsak’s informative tweet.

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai was the most fouled player on the pitch today. Once again covered a lot of ground and his passing was brilliant as usual. 81 accurate passes. 21 passes into the final third. 11 long balls. Key in instigating attacks for #LFC today. pic.twitter.com/Okye54VR2z — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 16, 2023

The Hungarian posted a stinker of epic proportions in the opening half, though certainly wasn’t alone in that regard, to such an extent that Jurgen Klopp suggested only Jarell Quansah was at the races during that period of the game.

It was telling of Szoboszlai’s importance to this Liverpool side that even the absence of Alexis Mac Allister didn’t utterly derail our control in the middle of the park come the blowing of the whistle for the second-half.

The 22-year-old dynamo is quickly making himself integral to us exerting any kind of dominance on the pitch – long may that continue.

