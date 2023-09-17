(Video) Liverpool fans will be surprised to hear who Mac Allister thinks is the strongest at Anfield

Liverpool fans always love a glimpse behind the curtain at Anfield and Alexis Mac Allister has provided an interesting answer to a question that was put his way about his teammates.

Speaking with GOAL, the World Cup winner was asked who the strongest members of our squad were and he named Mo Salah and Kostas Tsimikas as the top two.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love what Van Dijk did with Jarell Quansah at full-time against Wolves

When you consider the presence of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate within Jurgen Klopp’s side, it’s quite a surprise to hear the name of our Greek left-back.

It shows the work that he must be putting in away from the pitch and that illustrates his unwavering commitment to ensuring he’s always ready whenever called upon.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments on Salah and Tsimikas courtesy of @goalglobal on TikTok (via @LFC_Jota20 on X):

Sorry Mo Salah and WHO??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/OlMj2Q6Ik3 — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 🧏🏽‍♂️ (@LFC_Jota20) September 16, 2023

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️