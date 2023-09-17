Liverpool’s classy Carlsberg touch for Mo Salah after Player of the Match performance against Wolves

Liverpool have a long and successful relationship with Carlsberg and, although they’re no longer our shirt sponsors, their sponsorship of the club still provides them with a big role in our club but seemingly not with Mo Salah.

In the four previous games this campaign, we’ve seen Dominik Szoboszlai (twice) Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker claim the Player of the Match award on the club’s Twitter account.

These accolades have been announced alongside an image that clearly displays the Carlsberg logo, showing their sponsorship of the award that happens after every game we play.

After his two assists against Wolves, our Egyptian King became the latest recipient but his post was different to the four that have come before it this season so far – as the logo for the beer company was no longer present.

This seems to be a clear appreciation from the club and/or sponsor that, due to his Muslim beliefs, our No.11 doesn’t want to be or shouldn’t have to be associated with an alcohol brand.

These small touches show how we’ve come as a community and the attention to detail from the club, to ensure that all our players’ beliefs are respected in every way they can be.

It may seem like such a small thing to do but it really illustrates why we have built a squad of loyal players who clearly feel respected enough to be themselves.

There were many other reasons for it but things like this help explain why the 31-year-old rejected the advances of the Saudi Pro League, to stay at Anfield.

You can view the Player of the Match posts, including Mo Salah’s, via @LFC on X:

Another two assists and a stunning performance from our Player of the Match, @MoSalah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TIlvukexKP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2023

Your @carlsberg Player of the Match… Well deserved, Szobo 😎 pic.twitter.com/aiRZU8B2Sv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

Bossed it 🔥 Szobo is your @carlsberg Player of the Match 👏 pic.twitter.com/KynqRQVMNN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2023

