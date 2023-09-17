Fabrizio Romano confirms winger Klopp once wanted more than Salah off to Saudi

Former reported Liverpool target Julian Draxler has officially completed a move to the Saudi Pro League, the latest in a long line of European exports to the Middle East this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the PSG man’s exit on Sunday morning on X, with the German signing a contract until the summer of 2025.

Julian Draxler completes medical tests today as new Al Ahli SC player in Doha — documents sealed with PSG 🇶🇦🇩🇪 Contract valid until June 2025. pic.twitter.com/jjuvEW3upz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2023

The former Schalke star may be remembered by some on Merseyside as one of the three winger options Jurgen Klopp had considered ahead of Mo Salah back in 2017, according to Paul Joyce of the Times (as relayed by teamTALK).

Jurgen Klopp must be thanking his lucky stars…

The story goes that legendary sporting director Michael Edwards stepped in to preach the values of signing Mo Salah from Roma instead – a decision we’re forever grateful the club opted to make.

Draxler’s career didn’t exactly hit new heights following his move to the French top-flight, with the German national only registering 67 goal contributions in 198 game for PSG – a tally that pales in comparison to our Egyptian King’s ludicrous numbers at Anfield.

With six goal contributions already under his belt in 2023/24, we’re expecting big things from our talismanic No.11 yet again this term.

