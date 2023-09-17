(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Van Dijk did with Jarell Quansah at FT vs Wolves

Virgil van Dijk served the final game of his suspension against Wolves and that opened the door for Jarell Quansah to be handed his first Liverpool start, which he took with both hands.

As the players walked off the pitch following the celebrations from our dramatic 3-1 victory, our captain made sure to have a moment with the young defender and congratulate him on his performance.

It showed the leadership qualities of our captain, as he spoke with everyone coming off the pitch but took time to show his appreciation of the fellow centre-back after what will be a game that he will remember forever.

Perhaps there will be a day in the near future where the pair play together but for now, the Warrington-born academy graduate can continue to learn from one of the world’s best on a daily basis in training.

You can view the interaction between Van Dijk and Quansah (from 0:23) via @LFC on X:

Smiles all round 😁 pic.twitter.com/JkQLShu35P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2023

