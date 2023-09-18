‘Class’ – Alan Pardew blown away by Liverpool ace who completed 5 key passes v Wolves

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew was left awestruck by a ‘class’ performance from one Liverpool player in the 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday.

Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, Mo Salah was very much to the fore as the Reds came from behind once more to claim victory, being credited with two assists and also supplying the pass from which Harvey Elliott’s shot deflected off Hugo Bueno and into the let for our third goal.

The one-time Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss cut to the chase on talkSPORT on Sunday night (17 September, 8:45pm) in saluting the Egyptian’s display, gushing: “Salah, what about his assists? Class. Class.”

Pardew’s succinct summary of Salah’s performance on Saturday says it all about the 31-year-old, who was instrumental to Liverpool leaving Molineux with three points at the weekend.

As per Sofascore, our number 11 played a team-high five key passes in infiltrating the Wolves defence and won three duels, along with getting one shot on target.

He’s now on a remarkable sequence of 11 consecutive Premier League games in which he’s either scored or provided an assist, an incredible consistency which puts his entire Anfield career into microcosm – each of his six full seasons here have seen him net 23 goals or more (Transfermarkt).

It doesn’t take a genius to see why Liverpool so flatly rejected a Saudi Arabian offer of £150m for Salah just before the Premier League transfer window shut (Sky Sports) – imagine how much weaker we’d look if we’d taken the cash and been unable to sign a replacement for at least four months.

The Egyptian is quite simply a phenomenal footballer who deserves to be named among the world’s best players, and indeed among the Reds’ greatest of all time.

