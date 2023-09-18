(Video) Arsenal fan’s comments on city of Liverpool will infuriate Scousers everywhere

Arsenal fans enjoyed their most recent trip to Merseyside as they left Goodison Park with all three points but one fan’s comments after the match will infuriate anyone associated with the city of Liverpool.

Speaking on AFTV, Julian spoke about Everton and said: “This club here, they’ve got a 40,000 seater – they’re not a small club. They’re not like a Bournemouth that’s got 10,000, not like a Luton… Liverpool here, it’s a challenging place to live – that’s what I would say.

“[Evertonians] come here and they want some respite from their weekly lives and if that’s what they’ve got to look forward to at home games then I understand why they’re depressed”.

As much as many of our supporters may enjoy some of the digs at the Toffees, if you start coming for Scousers and our city – you’re going to upset a lot of people.

To label Liverpool as a ‘challenging place to live’ is such a small-minded comment that comes from a person with no understanding of how much of a brilliant place our city is.

You can watch the comments on Everton and the city of Liverpool (from 1:23) via AFTV on YouTube:

