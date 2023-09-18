BBC pundit says £10m Liverpool player did something absolutely ‘instrumental’ v Wolves

Garth Crooks lauded Andy Robertson’s contributions in a remarkable 3-1 comeback win for Liverpool at the Molineux on Saturday.

The Scot played an ‘instrumental’ role in the Reds securing the lion’s share of the points with a goal crafted on the training ground late in the game as Mo Salah turned creator once more.

“It’s been some time since Robertson made my team but I thought his overall contribution to Liverpool’s victory at Wolves was well worth his selection,” the pundit wrote for BBC Sport.

“The international break clearly had an impact on Liverpool’s excellent league form, especially in the first half. Robertson’s role as skipper for club and country seems to suit him, although I thought he might have done more to block Hwang Hee-chan’s shot, which resulted in the hosts taking the lead.

“Nevertheless, the Scotland international was instrumental in keeping Liverpool’s run going with a well-taken goal.”

The result left the Merseysiders temporarily holding down the fort at the top of the table, though Manchester City did quickly retake their perch with a 3-1 comeback of their own in London against David Moyes’ resurgent West Ham outfit.

Plenty to look forward to for Liverpool

It can’t be overstated just how impressive the former Hull City man (who signed for an initial £8m rising to £10m back in 2017, according to BBC Sport) was in a backline that was utterly dysfunctional (barring the efforts of Academy graduate Jarell Quansah) in the first-half of action.

Robertson did take responsibility on behalf of the side in his post-match comments, though few could argue that he did anything but help set the tone for another significant show of resiliency and mental fortitude in the second 45 minutes of action.

Given that both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate should be in line to return to action for our hosting of the Hammers on 24th September – there’s plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about where Jurgen Klopp can steer his men this season.

