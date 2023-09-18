EPL club hoping to act swiftly on £60k-p/w Liverpool target; Klopp will love one particular trait

West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen has been touted as a potential long-term successor to Mo Salah at Liverpool, and his current club seem to realise it.

The Reds are believed to be admirers of the 26-year-old (The Athletic), who scored the Irons’ winning goal in the Europa Conference League final in June.

According to 90min, the east London club are now hopeful of tying him down to a new contract, with his existing deal set to expire in 2025, and they’re eager to get his future sorted ‘sooner rather than later’.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp is ‘a known admirer’ of Bowen’s style of play, as well as his reliability – and not just in terms of goalscoring.

Remarkably, since joining West Ham in January 2020, the £60,000-per-week forward (Capology) has played in 130 of the club’s 132 Premier League games (90min), a remarkable consistency which speaks volumes for his avoidance of injuries, and how much he’s trusted by David Moyes.

That record is sure to make him all the more attractive to the Liverpool manager, who may view the 26-year-old as a prospective long-term successor to Mo Salah, who continues to be linked with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad (The Athletic).

Bowen has picked up where he left off at the end of last term, scoring three goals and setting up another in his first five matches this season, with his overall record at the London Stadium standing at 43 goals and 32 assists in 163 appearances (Transfermarkt).

He’s already shown that he can excel in the Premier League and on the big European occasion, while at 26 he’s in the prime of his career. It’s duly no surprise that Liverpool reportedly admire the player so much, and also that the Hammers want to sort out a contract extension.

The Anfield hierarchy may be closely monitoring events in the capital in case West Ham’s attempts to secure his future are drawn out or hit a roadblock.

