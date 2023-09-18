Fjortoft exposes giant hole in Klopp theory as Liverpool boss’ successor identified

Rumours have already been swirling around Jurgen Klopp’s future and who his potential successor could be.

One name fans won’t be surprised to have seen linked with picking up the reins from the Liverpool coach when he eventually does call time on his Anfield career is that of former Bayern Munich employee Julian Nagelsmann.

Reports from Germany have gone as far as to suggest that the 36-year-old could temporarily take over the German national team and swap places with the former Mainz man after the 2024 European Championship – a possibility refuted by Jan Aage Fjortoft on X.

….only problem with that theory.

Klopp has never struck us as an individual who won’t stay true to his contract and has made it clear several times that he will fulfil those terms.

Life with Klopp beyond 2026?

In an ideal world, we’d hope to see the 55-year-old extend beyond 2026 (at which point his contract in Merseyside expires), a not too unrealistic hope one might venture given that the former Dortmund boss has already described his eighth season at Liverpool as ‘Year 1’ and ‘Liverpool reloaded’.

There’s a sense of renewed enthusiasm at the AXA training centre, and who can blame the manager when dealing with talents of the calibre of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Whether that enthusiasm can power Klopp beyond 2026, of course, remains to be seen.

