‘At least try…’ – Glen Johnson implores Liverpool to consider potential £200m double raid

Glen Johnson has named two current Premier League players who he’d love to see Liverpool trying to sign in 2024.

The former Reds defender was interviewed by GG Games as he fielded a series of questions on potential future signings at Anfield.

The 39-year-old was asked if LFC should make a renewed attempt to move for Bruno Guimaraes, for whom they reportedly tabled a £100m offer towards the end of the summer transfer window (AS), to which he replied: “Absolutely because I really like him.

“He’s been a key player for Newcastle United and he’s got an awful lot about him, so I can understand why Liverpool would want to sign him because he’s proven himself already at this level. I think all parties would be happy if Liverpool could sign him for £100m.”

Johnson was later asked if he’d like to see the Reds enter the mix for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, with the ex-Anfield defender replying: “They should at least try, for sure. He’s a young kid that’s burst on the scene and is scoring goals in the Premier League, which is obviously a very tough thing to do.

“Evan will have a better chance at getting into either Chelsea or Liverpool’s team than he would Manchester City’s if he decided to make the move there.

“I believe Chelsea and Liverpool will have their eyes on Evan already because young goalscorers in the Premier League don’t come around that often, so you can completely understand why the big guns will have their eyes on him.”

We’re with Johnson in believing that both Guimaraes and Ferguson would be very astute additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad if Liverpool were to move for the duo.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been praised by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer for his unflappable in-game temperament (Match of the Day, via Shields Gazette), while he’s also astute at getting the ball into dangerous areas of the pitch.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 15 % of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for progressive passes (7.28) and successful take-ons (1.4) per match.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has been one of European football’s biggest revelations in 2023, scoring 14 goals in 34 games for Brighton despite not turning 19 until next month (Transfermarkt), including a hat-trick against Newcastle at the beginning of September.

Such is the Republic of Ireland international’s promise that there’s a belief within scouting circles that he could develop into a £100m-valued striker in future years (i News).

Liverpool already boast a formidable midfield and forward line, but even if they were to cost £200m between them, Guimaraes and Ferguson would both be magnificent additions to Klopp’s current squad.

