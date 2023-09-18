(Video) Liverpool loanee shown red card on debut for new club; two yellow cards

Liverpool have a host of young players plying their trade around the world at the moment, in the hope of impressing Jurgen Klopp and forcing a way into our first-team but things haven’t gone to plan for one youngster.

In what was his first match for USL Dunkerque, Billy Koumetio was shown two yellow cards and thus sent off in what will be a debut to forget for the youngster.

READ MORE: (Video) Arsenal fan’s comments on city of Liverpool will infuriate Scousers everywhere

The defender received his second caution for pulling back his Grenoble Foot 38 opponent on the half-way line and was given his marching orders.

The 20-year-old will now face an uphill battle to impress his new teammates but let’s hope that he can overcome this hardship and use this as an important lesson.

You can watch the second yellow card for Koumetio (from 2:27) via Ligue 2 BKT on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!