Liverpool fans will get a first look at one thing in Thursday’s game v LASK; confirmed by club

On Thursday evening, Liverpool will play a Europa League game for the first time since May 2016 when they face LASK in Austria, and that won’t be the only thing with a sense of novelty for the Reds

The club confirmed on their official website and social media channels that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be wearing their purple third kit when they face Thomas Sageder’s side at the Raiffeisen Arena.

It’s a debut outing for the change strip, which seems apt as it’ll also be the first time that LFC have played the Austrian club.

We'll wear our new Nike third kit for the first time on Thursday night 🟣💫 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2023

Even with three of Liverpool’s first five Premier League games being away from Anfield, neither of our change kits have been worn in domestic action so far in 2023/24, with the trips to Chelsea, Newcastle and Wolves not necessitating a deviation from our ubiquitous red.

The white and green away strip had one outing in pre-season, being worn in the 4-0 victory over Leicester in Singapore.

Some may argue that, with LASK playing in white (with yellow sleeves and black stripes), LFC should wear their customary red due to the absence of any colour clash.

However, in an era where manufacturers such as Nike would be keen to see clubs give as much exposure to all of their kits as often as is reasonably viable, it comes as no great surprise that Liverpool are giving the purple strip a first outing on Thursday.

We’re just hoping that, unlike that much-derided ‘soundwaves’ away kit from last season, our change strips bring us luck and plenty of wins whenever they’re used, starting with the trip to Austria this week!

