(Image) Mac Allister appears to be at wits’ end with teammate labelled ‘most annoying guy in the world’

Alexis Mac Allister appears to be enjoying life at Liverpool but it seems that his patience may be running a little bit thin with one of his teammates, if his latest social media activity is anything to go by.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the World Cup winner posted an image that had clearly been taken by Kostas Tsimikas and had the caption: ‘The most annoying guy in the world 😩😂’.

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard that the Greek Scouser is a big character within the dressing room and it seems that he’s already found his next victim.

For someone who is handed such a small amount of game time, it’s great to see that the left-back has such a positive role within the squad.

You can view the image of Mac Allister and Tsimikas via alemacallister on Instagram:

