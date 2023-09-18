(Video) Liverpool fans will love Matip’s reaction to Van Dijk’s overzealous chest slap

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are known for having a great bond off the pitch but it seems that this may have been tested if the most recent clip from their interaction after our victory over Wolves is anything to go by.

Our captain was serving the final game of his suspension but was on the touchline to congratulate his teammates at full-time, including our No.32 but he may have been a bit over excited with his celebration.

READ MORE: (Video) Szoboszlai reveals what Klopp said at half-time against Wolves that ‘turned the game’

First came a friendly high-five from our No.4, before he then dealt out a big slap on the chest of his defensive partner and the facial reactions of the former Schalke man was as hilarious as you’d expect.

It’s clear that they’re both still good friends but perhaps next time it’s best if the Dutchman doesn’t go dealing out hefty chest blows!

You can watch the Van Dijk slap on Matip (from 9:07) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️