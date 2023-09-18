Neil Jones sums up Dominik Szoboszlai’s impact at Liverpool with five-word prediction

Neil Jones has made an exciting five-word prediction about Dominik Szoboszlai, who he believes is ‘destined for the leadership group’ at Liverpool.

The Hungarian has only played five competitive matches so far for the club (Transfermarkt), having joined from RB Leipzig in the summer, but he’s already earned rave reviews for his early performances at Anfield.

Such has been the 22-year-old’s initial impact on Merseyside that, in an exclusive column with EOTK Insider, the journalist voiced his belief that the playmaker could be viewed by Jurgen Klopp as a leader within the squad before long.

Jones wrote: “I think Szoboszlai, in particular, just looks like someone who is destined for the leadership group, because he gives off the impression of someone who knows how to play the game and knows how to react in game situations, like when a man was sent off against Bournemouth and he just stepped up his energy levels.

“We saw it in the Newcastle game, you can see it when the opportunity presents itself to shoot, he can dribble, he’s got a good understanding of what a game needs and he showed that again on Saturday.”

Even though Szoboszlai doesn’t turn 23 until late October, he’s shown leadership qualities in his career, having been captain of the Hungary national team for the past year.

He’s already surpassed 250 senior appearances at club and international level combined (Transfermarkt), an enormous wealth of experience for someone so young; and as Jones pointed out, the playmaker’s in-game intelligence is remarkable.

Klopp has utilised a five-player leadership group throughout his time at Liverpool, with the quintet currently consisting of skipper Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker.

By next March, Trent will be the only one of that group who’s yet to reach their 30th birthday, so the manager may be looking to others within the squad to show that they could step up once any of the current leaders depart.

Even at this early stage, Szoboszlai looks like someone who could be part of a new quintet in the next couple of years. That in itself sums up the massive early impact the Hungarian has made at Anfield.

