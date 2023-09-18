(Video) Gary Neville’s pre-season comments on Liverpool are now coming back to haunt him

Gary Neville may feel like retracting one statement he made on the eve of the Premier League season.

Speaking on Sky Sports prior to the campaign kicking off, the former Manchester United defender claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘would swap his midfield’ for that of his Old Trafford counterpart Erik ten Hag.

The 48-year-old said: “When you look at the actual players, let’s say United as an example. You’ve got [Bruno] Fernandes, [Mason] Mount, Casemiro, [Christian] Eriksen. I think Jurgen Klopp would swap his midfield now for United’s.”

The Red Devils midfield toiled in Saturday’s defeat at home to Brighton, with some pundits laying the blame for all three of the Seagulls’ goals on those in red in the middle of the park.

By contrast, Dominik Szoboszlai has enjoyed a tremendous start to life at Liverpool, with fellow summer Alexis Mac Allister also generally impressive thus far and deadline day Ryan Gravenberch set to be fully unleashed in the near future. That’s before we even get onto Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and more.

Somehow we don’t think Klopp would swap those for the likes of Fernandes, Mount et al at Old Trafford!

You can view the clip of Neville’s comments below, shared on Twitter/X via @TheAnfieldBuzz: