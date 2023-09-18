(Video) Pep Guardiola’s comments on Man City’s EPL rivals will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Pep Guardiola and Liverpool have been in direct and intense competition with one another for several years, but Reds supporters will be howling with laughter over the Manchester City manager’s verdict on their Premier League rivals.

The Spaniard was giving his verdict on the clubs who look best placed to challenge his side in their quest for a fourth successive top-flight crown, picking out two teams who may have the tools to compete for glory in 2023/24.

The 52-year-old said: “You know how strong is Arsenal. Yesterday I saw them at Goodison Park. They are exceptional. Liverpool again, mentalities continue there.”

As if that wasn’t pleasing enough for Reds fans, Guardiola added the bonus of literally laughing off one other Premier League rival.

When Manchester United was put to the City manager in today’s press conference, he initially chuckled before adding (via football.london): “Well they didn’t start. They didn’t start in [the way] they expect like Chelsea but always they… Man United always they with Chelsea, sooner or later they will take the rhythm.”

Despite Guardiola’s best efforts to point out how Erik ten Hag’s side may yet find a ‘rhythm’, it’s hard to ignore his instinctive laugh at the start, which in turn could have many Liverpool fans rightly amused!

You can view the City manager’s response below, via @Kloppholic on Twitter/X: