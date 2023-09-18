(Video) Salah and Lovren reunited as pair star together in brilliant new advert

Mo Salah is one of the greatest footballers on the planet and as much as Dejan Lovren has obviously also had a great career, it shows how famous our No.11 is that the defender is almost as well known for being the Egyptian’s friend.

Despite leaving the club in 2020, it’s clear that the pair have remained close away from Merseyside and this has now been showcased by Pepsi in their new advert.

The duo show off their acting skills by sampling food together whilst brandishing their new drink which is now fizzier than ever before, apparently.

It’s great to see a friendship formed at Anfield being continued all these years later and that just shows the togetherness within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

You can watch the video of Salah and Lovren via Pepsi Masr on YouTube:

