(Video) Szoboszlai reveals what Klopp said at half-time against Wolves that ‘turned the game’

Dominik Szoboszlai had a key role in Liverpool’s comeback against Wolves and he has now shared what was said in the dressing room at half-time, that meant the Reds came back into the match.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Hungarian said: “At half-time the manager talked to us about the passion and what we needed in the second half, the work and what we needed to put into the game.

“I think we switched the formation and then everybody did their job and we turned the game.”

A rousing speech and a tactical change seems to have been enough to change the course of the match and it’s yet another reminder of how important Jurgen Klopp is to our club.

As much as we’d rather he didn’t need to have to do that during the half-time break, it shows just how brilliant the German and his coaching staff are when we really need them.

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai via LFCTV Go:

