(Video) Van Dijk hypocrisy illustrated as Pickford appears to swear at PL official

Virgil van Dijk’s ban was extended because of a use of foul and inappropriate language to a referee, the defender accepted the charge and few can argue that he didn’t act in an improper way to a match official.

However, punishing our captain for this will surely only have to start a precedent for doing the same to others and some supporters online spotted Jordan Pickford swearing at an official during Everton’s most recent match.

READ MORE: (Video) 34-year-old ex-Arsenal man reveals he was ‘close’ to joining Liverpool; supported the Reds as a child

On the face of it, this incident and reaction seems a bit petty but the Premier League need consistency and it does seem very harsh that our No.4 missed a second game for using bad language when players do this in every match.

If you’re going to punish it, give everyone the same treatment – otherwise it just feels like you’re targeting us and our players.

You can watch the video of Pickford courtesy of Sky Sports (via @JATTSOPRANO316 on X):

Jordan Pickford has just called the linesman a “f*cking prick” and then promptly told him to “f*ck off”. I hope that was worth it as it’s surely about to cost him £100,000 & a one match ban, no? pic.twitter.com/FlKJowZ9Qh — Sarah (@JATTSOPRANO316) September 17, 2023

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️