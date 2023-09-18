(Video) What Curtis Jones said to Salah after his role in Liverpool’s third goal against Wolves

It was another emphatic comeback victory for Liverpool as we defeated Wolves 3-1 and it was clear that Curtis Jones was impressed with Mo Salah’s role in our third goal of the day.

Although it was ultimately adjudged to be a Hugo Bueno own goal thus making our Egyptian King’s third assist null and void, our No.17 was quick to appreciate his role in the move.

Thanks to a new angle shared on the club’s ‘Inside’ series on the YouTube account, we can see that the Scouser said: “Mo, what a ball!”.

It’s clear that everyone within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room appreciates the talents of our No.11 and even after training with him every day, the former Roma man continues to amaze them all.

You can watch Jones’ comment to Salah (from 8:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

