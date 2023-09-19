‘Like a duck to water’ – Alan Smith blown away at how quickly 22 y/o has settled at Liverpool

Alan Smith has been impressed at how Dominik Szoboszlai appears to have instantly settled on Merseyside following his £60m move from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old has started all five of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far and has brought some much-needed energy and intensity to Jurgen Klopp’s engine room.

The Hungary international will be eager to earn his first taste of European football in a red shirt on Thursday when the Anfield outfit travel to Austria to face LASK Linz but with our German tactician expected to make a number of changes the dynamic midfielder could be handed a rest.

“He has settled so quickly, which is really impressive,” Smith told Stadium Astro (via HITC). “All the challenges involved in coming to a new country – he has taken it like a duck to water.

“The goal he got against Aston Villa was an absolute beauty. He wants the ball all the time. He likes to take that responsibility. He has power as well as skill. He is a modern-day footballer. A fantastic signing. The Liverpool fans have already taken him on as one of their favourites.

“It’s that confidence he has about himself. He knows that he is a good player. He wants to make things happen for his team. It has been the perfect start for Szoboszlai.”

Szoboszlai’s arrival, alongside World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, has helped revitalise our midfield and it’s therefore no coincidence that we’ve taken 13 points from a possible 15 so far.

Our new No. 8 is a huge upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who all left the club in the summer and £60m is looking like somewhat of a bargain at the moment.

He helps make things happen in an attacking sense but also isn’t afraid to get stuck in and do the dirty work when required.

The Hungarian is already a huge favourite at L4, proved by the fact he tops the list for the most popular names on Liverpool shirts this year, and we can’t wait to see him continuing to shine this season.

