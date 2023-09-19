(Video) Bobby Clark impresses on EFL Trophy duty by scoring Liverpool U21s third without reply

Bobby Clark was expected to be involved in Liverpool’s Europa League opener against LASK but was instead selected to feature in the Under-21s side who were competing in the EFL Trophy away to Morecambe.

Instead of sulking about missing out on the first-team action though, the 18-year-old played a key role in what was an impressive first-half performance for Barry Lewtas’ side.

Scoring the third goal of a great 45 minutes, finishes from Mateusz Musialowski and Calum Scanlon were followed up by the midfielder finding himself in space on the edge of the box.

The Epsom-born starlet’s effort fortuitously looped over the helpless Adam Smith in goal, acting as the cherry on what was a brilliant performance from the man that Jurgen Klopp is clearly a big fan of.

You can watch Clark score Liverpool’s third goal of the evening courtesy of iFollow (via @QJTXSJT on X):

Goal for Liverpool! Beautifully worked too. Tom Hill inside the full back to Josh Davidson, his cross reaches Bobby Clark and his effort, similar to Musialowski's, deflects up and over the keeper. Morecambe 0-3 Liverpool U21@FootballReprt #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jbGDYVY6yi — QJT (@QJTXSJT) September 19, 2023

