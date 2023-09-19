Development: Ian Doyle drops big Liverpool update that’ll excite supporters

Liverpool have shown their faith in Ben Doak and his vast potential with a new long-term contract offered to and signed by the Scottish youngster.

The Echo’s Ian Doyle shared the update in question on Tuesday evening, with the club understood to be rewarding the player’s remarkable progress following on from his summer switch last year.

Ben Doak has signed a new long-term contract at #LFC. It’s reward for his progress since arriving from Celtic last summer 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 19, 2023

The ex-Celtic prodigy has made just the one appearance in a brief cameo away at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season, though the expectation is that he will play a more pivotal part in the campaign in the upcoming group stages of the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will take on LASK – who currently sit third in the Austrian Bundesliga – in their first European clash of 2023/24 and many would be no doubt surprised should the 17-year-old not be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Raiffeisen Arena.

Doak looked one of the more exciting prospects in our arsenal in pre-season, with his second-half showing against Darmstadt, in particular, proof of what a promising talent we have at our disposal.

He’s one we’ll want to carefully nurture, of course, as a young teenager, though there’s no reason why we shouldn’t all feel a little giddy at the prospect of the Scot racing towards his man down the right flank in Austria.

A real throwback of a player, it has to be said, though one surely destined to be Liverpool’s future if he can maintain his upward trajectory.

