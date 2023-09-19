Who could challenge Liverpool stars to finish as 2023/24 Europa League top scorer?

Liverpool are many people’s favourites to go on and win the Europa League in 2023/24, with their dazzling array of forwards set to be among the main contenders to end the competition as its top scorer.

Even if the likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz don’t start regularly in the group stage, they could feature more heavily if the Reds go deep into the tournament. Their teammates Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo could also be decent shouts for the top scorer prize.

However, beyond Jurgen Klopp’s squad, a few other forwards might well fancy their chances of outscoring everyone else in the competition, depending on how far their teams can progress on the road towards the final in Dublin next May. So who could be the main challengers to the Anfield attacking arsenal in that regard?

Evan Ferguson

The Irish attacker has been a revelation at Brighton, scoring 14 goals in his first 34 games for the club, including a sensational hat-trick against Newcastle just before the international break.

The 18-year-old has been backed by some football scouts to go on and become a £100m player in the future, and the Europa League could be the platform which truly catapults him into the wider consciousness outside of the UK and Ireland.

Victor Boniface

The Nigerian was the joint-top scorer in last season’s Europa League with six goals for Union Saint-Gilloise. Liverpool won’t face him in the group stage, though, as he’s since moved to Bayer Leverkusen, where he’s made a flying start.

He’s netted five goals in as many matches for Xabi Alonso’s team, also chipping in with two assists. If the Bundesliga side can better their semi-final placing from last term, the 22-year-old will surely be in the frame to claim the top scorer prize outright this time.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine is no stranger to the European stage from his many years at Juventus, while he netted five times in Roma’s run to the final of this tournament last season.

Jose Mourinho’s men are among the favourites to get that far again this time around, and the 29-year-old attacker may be clicking into gear at the right time, scoring twice in the Giallorossi’s 7-0 thumping of Empoli in Serie A at the weekend.

Jarrod Bowen

Last season’s Europa Conference League final hero for West Ham will be aiming to replicate such feats in the tournament’s secondary competition this term, and his early season form suggests he might be in with a shout as top scorer.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals in his first five matches of the Premier League campaign, while his European record for the Irons is nine goals in 21 appearances. Bowen is very much a man for the big stage.

Willian Jose

Yes, that is the same Willian Jose who endured a difficult loan spell at Wolves in 2020/21, scoring just once in 18 appearances at Molineux. His fortunes have rather changed for the better since then.

The 31-year-old has roared out of the blocks for Real Betis this season, netting three times in their opening five LaLiga games, while he was prolific on the European stage during his time at Real Sociedad previously.

He could be a good outside tip to usurp some bigger names in the race to finish as top scorer in the 2023/24 Europa League.