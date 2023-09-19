Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool’s Anfield expansion completion expected next month; landmark first fixture awaits

Liverpool fans had hoped that this season would begin with a sparkling new stand in place but due to matters out of our hands, that wasn’t possible and we were placed in limbo.

However, it now seems that we have a date in mind of when the newly completed Anfield can play host to a first-team match and it looks to be quite an exciting one.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Liverpool are also hoping to make further off-field progress by playing host to a 61,000-capacity crowd for the Merseyside derby with Everton on October 21’.

With this projected completion date being just 21 days away (at the time of writing), then it’s certainly a huge boost to hear that we’re so close to finally seeing the finished product in place.

Ever since Buckingham Group, the company initially in charge of building the new stand, ran into financial difficulties – we have been awaiting a date for work to be done.

Now that Rayner Rowen Construction and the other contractors are in control, we look to be moving quickly towards the final stages of the project being completed at last.

The thought of a Merseyside derby being the curtain raiser is certainly an enthralling one and let’s hope that we can mark the occasion with a suitably impressive performance.

This will also open the door to an increased capacity at all our home games which should mean increased revenue for the owners and an increased atmosphere, to intimidate away teams and supporters.

