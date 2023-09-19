Liverpool fans told to stop doing something after incredible Wolves scenes

Liverpool fans have been urged to stop fixating on the January transfer window and instead throw themselves into team Jurgen Klopp has built for the 2023/24 campaign.

Neil Jones’ comments came after yet another inspiring comeback in the Premier League, with the Merseysiders securing a 3-1 win over Wolves in an action-packed second-half at the Molineux that saw both Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones revelling in the emotions of the occasion with supporters in the away end.

“I think it’s important for fans to not get into this situation where we’re fixated on January. I think it’s time for Liverpool and the fans to commit to this team at the moment,” the reporter wrote in his exclusive column with Empire of the Kop.

“I think what we’re seeing from the first few weeks… I mean just look at those scenes in the away end at Newcastle, look at those scenes in the away end at Wolves!

“I think you’re starting to see that the fans are listening to Jurgen and starting to fall in love with this team. That certainly wasn’t the case last season when fans were sick of the sight of some of the players and some of the performances.

“There’s something a lot more positive building, and I think it’s important not to take away from that with this idea of ‘oh, in January we need to get rid of him and bring him in’. Worry about it further down the line.

“There’s somewhere to get to for Liverpool at the moment; they’ve got to put themselves in the position where they’re challenging for the top four, maybe the title and certainly getting out of the Europa League group and progressing in the Carabao Cup.”

The result leaves the Reds joint-second in the table alongside London outfits Tottenham and Arsenal (with a superior goal difference to the latter).

Time Liverpool fans to get lost in the moment?

To put things into context, we were five points worse off at the same stage of the season in 2022/23 following a torrid start that saw us seven points from a possible nine in our opening three top-flight encounters.

Whilst concerns over our degree of options at the backline are more than valid, even months ahead of the January window, we’d agree that getting lost in the moment wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Especially not whilst you can really feel the momentum we’re building up with successive impressive performances on the pitch.

Why not ride the wave and see where it can take us this year?

