Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister and Szoboszlai’s online banter over shirt printing numbers

It was revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai is the Liverpool player whose shirt has been printed more than anyone else on this season’s kits but it seems that Alexis Mac Allister is out to challenge his crown.

With Mo Salah very much being the man to beat for both of our new midfielders in terms of sale numbers, for the pair to be in the top three was impressive and it’s clear that the World Cup winner was honoured to be on the list.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the former Brighton man reacted to finishing third and wrote: ‘Thank you to all the fans 🫶 We’ll catch you @szoboszlaidominik 🚣😂’ but it didn’t seem that the Hungarian agreed.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder replied by quoting his mate’s Instagram story and then writing a simple message: ‘Neveeer 🤣❤️’.

It’s great to see the duo getting on so well away from the pitch, enjoying the responsibility of being a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s new-look midfield and also clearly being fan favourties already.

After clinching the club’s player of the month award for August as well, it’s pretty obvious that our new No.8 is settling into Merseyside life well and we only hope this will continue.

Breaking records off the pitch, creating a friendship away from football and impressing supporters with on-field performances – it’s been a great start to life in a red shirt for both men.

Let’s hope that we can look back on the pair as two of the greatest to have played in the middle of our pitch, whenever they end their respective Anfield stories.

You can view the online interactions from Mac Allister and Szoboszlai via their Instagram accounts:

