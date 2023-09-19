Liverpool told they’ve got a ‘model professional’ who was ‘outstanding’ v Wolves

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has shown no signs of Saudi speculation affecting his mindset this season, with the player amassing six goal contributions already in his first five league appearances of 2023/24.

It didn’t escape the notice of columnist Garth Crooks who feels the ‘model professional’ was ‘outstanding’ once again in the Reds’ 3-1 comeback win over Wolves.

“He might not be scoring goals in bucketfuls anymore but Salah is playing the best team football I’ve seen him play since his arrived at Anfield,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“He was outstanding again against Wolves and hasn’t put a foot wrong since the Saudis tried to lure him to their Pro League with mind boggling amounts of cash.

“All credit to the Egypt superstar, who has conducted himself in a manner dignified and respectful to the club who have made him a world-class player. A model professional.”

The Egyptian was heavily linked with a switch to the Middle East amid a mammoth reported offer from the Saudi Pro League – thankfully rebuffed by decision-makers at Anfield.

No one at the AXA training centre should be under any illusion that this will be the end of the matter, of course.

We’d be surprised if the siren call of mega money in Saudi isn’t broadcasted once more in the January window before a full-on offensive the following summer.

Should Liverpool accept their get-out-of-jail-free card?

If Salah can keep up such numbers across the campaign, however, we may find it difficult to accept a future without our talismanic No.11 so soon.

Though do Liverpool then take a gamble by extending a 32-year-old’s contract whilst an extremely rare get-out-of-jail-free card exists in the form of a £100m-plus Saudi bid?

Not a decision we’d envy making here at Empire of the Kop!

