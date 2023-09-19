Alexis Mac Allister ‘can’t stop laughing’ at LFC man’s ‘crazy moments’ away from the pitch

Alexis Mac Allister is fully onboard the Jurgen Klopp train following on after his £35m summer switch from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former South Coast star has already had a taste of the German’s ‘crazy’ side beyond in-game moments, admitting it left him unable to stop laughing at times.

“The relationship with him is perfect, he is a very charismatic person, who always tries to be close to the players,” the Argentinian told La Nacion. “He has crazy moments that you might see in a game, and you can’t stop laughing. For me it is a pleasure to be able to work with him.”

Barring a torrid showing in the first-half of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday, the midfielder has been a breath of fresh air in the middle of the park.

A big box ticked for Liverpool

A key target for our recruitment team had been to replace the legs and dynamism that had so suddenly and brutally faded away after the heartbreaking end to our 2021/22 campaign.

Step into the ring Mac Allister Szoboszlai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch (and leave space for up and coming stars Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, not to mention resident maestro Thiago Alcantara).

Mac Allister et al. is something very new

What perhaps isn’t spoken about in as great detail is the degree to which we’ve also improved technically after the arrival of players capable of dominating in the small spaces.

Wolves aside, our new No.10 has proven to be especially adept with the ball, rarely fazed by pressure or the need to navigate himself out of tight spots.

A workhorse perfect for Klopp’s system and demands but with more than a dash of culture to keep fans entranced when observing his footballing ability.

