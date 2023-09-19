Manchester-born referee who ended Liverpool’s Merseyside derby streak in charge for West Ham clash

It does feel as though every week we are handed a referee or official who has a history of giving poor decisions against Liverpool, was born in Manchester or even worse – both and now our latest team has been revealed.

As reported on the Premier League’s website, the officials for our next game against West Ham are: ‘Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Mat Wilkes, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh’.

There’s always plenty to look into whenever we see who has been placed in charge of our games but Chris Kavanagh has a mixed history of overseeing the Reds.

On the face of it, we should be happy to see the Manchester-born official, as (according to worldfootball.net) we have won all but one of the games he’s been in charge in the league since 2018.

However, the only match that we didn’t win was when our Merseyside derby streak at Anfield came to an end in 2021 and he was also the man that didn’t give a penalty against Rodri for his blatant handball against Everton – that could have changed the course of the title race in our favour.

David Coote also doesn’t have the greatest of track records with the Reds either, with the man who will be in charge of the VAR once being told by Andy Robertson: “What’s the point in having you in the middle? What’s the point in having you? F**k me. Honestly”.

There’s such a low standard of refereeing in the division that we have history with nearly everyone and so the main job at hand is looking after ourselves and winning the game on our own merit.

With David Moyes’ side experiencing a good run of form and us (like the Londoners) having to compete with European football for the first time this season, it looks to be a tough match that we will have to be at our best to win.

Let’s hope that it doesn’t come down to a poor decision from those in charge of the match!

