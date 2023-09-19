Paul Merson warns Liverpool they have a ‘problem’ that needs to be corrected

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool that they must start games quicker especially against the bigger teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Reds came from behind once again on Saturday to earn all three points against Wolves at Molineux, just as they had done against both Bournemouth and Newcastle last month, but former Arsenal favourite Merson has told Jurgen Klopp’s side they won’t always be fortunate enough to fight back from behind.

The 55-year-old told Sky Sports (HITC): “Liverpool were poor against Wolves first half, really poor.

“But they came out in the second half and blew Wolves away.

“The problem is you can’t be doing that against the better teams.

“You don’t want to be going to the Emirates or the Etihad and playing like that, the game would be all over in the first half.”

Our first half performance against Gary O’Neil’s side was shambolic in all honesty with no tempo or intensity in our play and many of our players performing well below par.

The introduction of Luis Diaz at half time brought some much needed energy and direction to our play and we deserved all three points after such an impressive showing in the second half.

Wolves could’ve very easily been two or three up heading into the break so Merson is right to send out a warning to Klopp’s side.

Although it shows character and resilience to come from behind we need to be on it right from the start instead of coming to life after half time or when we concede because better sides will take their chances and be out of sight before we even get going.

