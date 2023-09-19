(Video) Real Madrid could turn Alexander-Arnold’s head amidst contract talks at Liverpool – report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with signing a new contract at Liverpool which would extend his stay at Anfield but one journalist seems to think that Real Madrid could be a reason for our No.66 to leave Merseyside.

Speaking on BBC Sounds’ Football Gossip Daily, The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson said: “If Klopp was to leave, a new person comes in and maybe it doesn’t sort of quite match, or at that point maybe Trent himself thinks, ‘you know what? I’ve been here this long…’

“And if Real Madrid come knocking for you seriously, whoever you are, I think it’s very difficult because you only get one career and wow it’s Real Madrid. I don’t care who you support, they have a certain cache that club”.

It does seem as though the journalist thinks that a move to Spain could be a destination for the Scouser in the long-term future and not right now but it’s certainly not a link that anyone of a red persuasion will enjoy hearing.

Given his lifelong ties with the Reds, we all hope that the 24-year-old can see out his career at the club and go on to captain the team that he’s followed all his life – never swaying by any moves for funds or fortune elsewhere.

You can watch Jackon’s comments on Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid via BBC Sport and BBC Sounds:

