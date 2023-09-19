‘At the moment’ – Fabrizio Romano provides Jarrod Bowen update for Liverpool supporters

Although The Athletic have reported that Liverpool are admirers of West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Fabrizio Romano has insisted there’s nothing much to report on the situation at the moment.

The Reds managed to retain the services of Mo Salah this summer despite serious interest from Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad but some have claimed Bowen could be the ideal replacement if the Egyptian is to move on from Anfield.

Bowen has started the campaign in impressive fashion for the Irons netting three goals and registering one assist in five Premier League games but although Jurgen Klopp and Co. have scouted the 26-year-old Romano has insisted ‘there’s nothing concrete yet’.

“Liverpool have been linked with Jarrod Bowen as they could face Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah again, but at the moment it’s very quiet, really,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There’s nothing concrete yet, just normal scouting activity but it’s something that top clubs always do; not only Liverpool. There’s nothing concrete yet with Bowen at this stage or any other player.”

Bowen can’t really be compared to our No. 11 but there’s no doubt that the former Hull City man is a quality player.

He’s played every minute for the Hammers so far this term and has impressed on the right wing where he has the ability to cut inside onto his favoured left foot.

The England international is under contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2025 meaning it would take a sizeable fee to prize him away anytime soon.

Although the situation is pretty quiet at the moment this could be something to keep an eye on in January or next summer with Al-Ittihad expected to return for Salah once again.

