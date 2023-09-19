‘The feeling is mutual…’ – Romano hints Liverpool and £180k-p/w player are on the same page

Fabrizio Romano believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold would happily sign a contract extension at Liverpool given his deep-rooted love for the club.

As per 90min, the Scouser is in line to be handed a new deal at Anfield which’d see his weekly wage rise to £250,000, an increase of £70,000 on his current take-home pay (Capology).

It’s believed that talks between the club and the 24-year-old are progressing nicely, with the Reds hopeful of tying down the right-back’s future before Christmas.

Romano addressed the rumours regarding Trent in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Tuesday morning, claiming that both parties would likely be keen to continue their mutual association.

The Italian wrote: “Some reports claim that Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set for new contract talks. I am still working on that one, but for sure the feeling remains always the same: Trent loves Liverpool, Liverpool want Trent to stay.

“The feeling is mutual. I think they will continue together for the future.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool fans in no doubt as to his mindset towards Europa League this season

READ MORE: ‘Wake up!’ – Podcast co-host laughs off player’s bullish claim ahead of Liverpool ‘six-pointer’

Trent’s affection for his boyhood club was perhaps best summed up by one quote in the immediate aftermath of winning the 2019 Champions League final – “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true” (BT Sport).

The local hero has had the journey that every youngster in the Reds’ academy will strive to emulate, rising through the age groups to break into the first team and stay there for long enough to become such an integral part of the side that he was named vice-captain this year.

The 24-year-old’s ties to LFC are indelible, while Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy would surely move heaven and earth to dispel any doubts over the player’s future by tying him down for another few years.

He’s our senior right-back at a time when the only two natural alternatives are both inexperienced and injured (Conor Bradley and the on-loan Calvin Ramsay), while the breathtaking creativity he brings to the team is a trait that all managers would crave.

If Liverpool offer Trent a 40% pay rise as part of the proposed new contract, as has been reported, we can’t see any other conclusion than him signing on the dotted line and continuing his long-standing association with the Reds.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!