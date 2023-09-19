(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai shows off amazing passing range with perfect ball against Wolves

Dominik Szoboszlai is quickly becoming a fan favourite for Liverpool and it’s not hard to see why, especially when we look back at one of his passes from our last match.

In what was a difficult first half for the Reds, the Hungarian showed off his amazing passing range with a brilliant pass to Diogo Jota on the opposite flank.

Picking the ball up in the middle of the pitch, the 22-year-old has shown how he can be a useful asset in games when we don’t have Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impeccable vision to rely upon.

With each game and moment that passes, it’s becoming hard to see how we managed to sign the midfielder which relative ease this summer as he becomes one of Jurgen Klopp’s key men.

You can view Szoboszlai’s pass via @LFC on X:

