Carragher names Premier League manager he’d ‘love’ at his club; Klopp has 50% win rate against him

Liverpool fans are nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and the best case scenario would be that the German extended his stay once more but, it looks as though Jamie Carragher has had a thought about who could be our next boss.

Replying to a post from The Athletic’s Adam Hurrey that read: ‘Thought Thomas Frank spoke very well on Monday Night Football tonight’, our former defender stated: ‘I’d love him at our club’.

This response did confuse some as, although we all know that the Scouser’s red allegiances are firmly on show nowadays, some clearly thought that this could have been a suggestion for Everton – given their responses on X.

However, if we take this at face value that the 45-year-old was indeed talking about the Reds – then the name of Thomas Frank is certainly an interesting one to consider as a long-term replacement for our German hero.

In his four matches against our club, the Brentford boss has suffered two defeats but recorded a draw and a victory over our side – meaning we have just a 50% win rate against him.

The Danish coach worked his way up from an ameatuer playing career to coaching at Under-8 level and is now one of the most widely appreciated managers in the Premier League – which is certainly some feat.

There’s no doubt that many would prefer a name like Xabi Alonso in hot-seat but given the job that’s been done by the 49-year-old in West London, he could certainly be an interesting name to keep tabs on.

We’re a long way off having to say an emotional goodbye to the man who we all love as our boss but there will come a time when a new man has to take over and we could do a lot worse than Thomas Frank.

You can view Carragher’s comments via his X account:

I’d love him at our club. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 18, 2023

