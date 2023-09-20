(Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder provides dramatic CL injury time assist for goalkeeper; header rivals Alisson vs. West Brom

Whenever a goalkeeper scores it creates headlines around the world and when a former Liverpool man is also involved, how could we not talk about the crazy scenes on the opening night of the Champions League.

As the clock had ticked past the fourth minute of added time for Lazio, ex-Red Luis Alberto whipped a hopeful ball into the box and it found the waiting head of Ivan Provedel – who scored an equaliser against Atletico Madrid with the final touch of the game.

READ MORE: Ben Doak’s five-word post after agreeing new Liverpool deal; Van Dijk replied

The scenes that followed were as chaotic as expected and even as a neutral to the tie, it’s hard not to get wrapped up in how much the moment must have meant for all involved.

After watching Alisson Becker pull off similar heroics against West Brom, we know the feeling of this moment although our Brazilian’s was even sweeter as it proved to be the winner in a vital match.

You can watch the video of Provedel’s goal and Alberto’s assist via @footballontnt on X:

LAZIO KEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE!!! 🤯 THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME! WHAT THE #UCL IS ALL ABOUT 👏 pic.twitter.com/dmEBffFIEi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!