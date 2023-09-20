(Video) “100%” – Jordan Henderson names former Liverpool teammate as ‘best player in the world’

Jordan Henderson may have ended his stay at Liverpool but it’s clear he still has a lot of love for his former club and teammates, with his latest interview providing another insight into this.

Speaking with SSC Sports, the Sunderland-born midfielder was asked who the best player in the world is and said: “The best player in the world, from my point of view, would have to be Mo Salah – 100%.

“Maybe I’m a little bit biased because he’s my friend but I’ve seen the dedication, the sacrifice he has every single day on training ground, his consistency of performances, scoring his goals – that’s why for me at the moment – he is the best player in the world”.

Few on Merseyside (of a red persuasion) will argue with the comments made by our former captain and although we never had the best campaign as a club last time out, the Egyptian King was at his best again.

Should we be able to end the new season with significant silverware, then Mo Salah could find himself in the mix for trophies like the Ballon d’Or – something his career performances certainly deserve.

You can watch Henderson’s comments on Salah via @ssc_sports on X:

🎙هندرسون النجم العالمي وقائد فريق الاتفاق في حوار خاص مع #برا_18: من وجهة نظري أفضل لاعب في العالم حاليًا "محمد صلاح"#SSC pic.twitter.com/kHoM1D2r1F — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) September 19, 2023

